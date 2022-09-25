FULL INTERVIEW: Gonzalo Lira

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20 Sept 2022 : While the Western MSM pushes one side of the story in the Ukraine advances into Kherson and Kharkov, Gonzalo Lira helps tell the other. It took Russia six months to bomb infrastructure in Ukraine, something we’d have done in six hours.
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George Galloway