OUR LORD JESUS VALIDATED THE 10 MITZVOT, BUT REJECTED THE 613 JEWISH LAWS 1b, Exodus 20:1-17; Matthew 5:17-20; John 1:1-3; Genesis 2:1-3, 20251105

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)
The Pharisees made their own laws in addition to Jehovah’s 10 Commandments. These are some of their 613 Laws.
#32 - Ex. 20:11 — Not to do prohibited labor on the seventh day — Yemenite→Ex. 20:10 - 10 But the seventh day is the sabbath of the Lord thy God: in it thou shalt not do any work, thou, nor thy son, nor thy daughter, thy manservant, nor thy maidservant, nor thy cattle, nor thy stranger that is within thy gates:
#83 Ex. 23:12 — To rest on the seventh day - 11 But the seventh year thou shalt let it rest and lie still; that the poor of thy people may eat: and what they leave the beasts of the field shall eat. In like manner thou shalt deal with thy vineyard, and with thy oliveyard. Amen!
#1 Gen. 1:28 — To have children with one's wife
#2 Gen. 32:33 — Not to eat the sinew of the thigh, sciatic nerve
#3 Ex. 12:2 — Courts, Sanhedrin must calculate to determine when a new month begins Calendar
#4 Ex. 12:6 — To slaughter the paschal sacrifice at the specified time
#5 Ex. 12:8 — To eat the Paschal, Passover Lamb with matzah and Marror on the night of the fifteenth of Nisan
#6 Ex. 12:9 — Not to eat the paschal, Passover meat raw or boiled
John 1:1-3:
1 In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.
2 The same was in the beginning with God.
3 All things were made by Him; and without Him was not any thing made that was made. Amen!
Genesis 2:1-3:
Thus the heavens and the earth were finished, and all the host of them.
2 And on the seventh day God ended his work which he had made; and he rested on the seventh day from all his work which he had made.
3 And God blessed the seventh day, and sanctified it: because that in it he had rested from all his work which God created and made. Amen! (Genesis 2:1-3)
