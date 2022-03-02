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While the World Is Transfixed by the Escalating War In Ukraine, Big Pharma Quietly Admits Covid-19 Was Made In A Lab! - FULL SHOW 2/28/22
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50 views • March 02, 2022
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With the fog of war propaganda at all-time highs, The Alex Jones Show continues to be an oasis of truth that is able to cut through the lies and disinformation like no other broadcast in the world! Tune in and share this link! Author, software developer, and American political theorist Curtis Yarvin, AKA Mencius Moldbug, joins today’s broadcast to break down incredible unfolding events!
Beat Inflation & Support The Infowar with Insurance You Can Eat!
With the fog of war propaganda at all-time highs, The Alex Jones Show continues to be an oasis of truth that is able to cut through the lies and disinformation like no other broadcast in the world! Tune in and share this link! Author, software developer, and American political theorist Curtis Yarvin, AKA Mencius Moldbug, joins today’s broadcast to break down incredible unfolding events!
Beat Inflation & Support The Infowar with Insurance You Can Eat!
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