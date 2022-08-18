This Can Help You Heal From Loss #shorts

"Have you experienced loss recently? 🥀

This can help you heal! Multi award-winning speaker and author Pat Armistead, shares one thing people can do to healthily heal and move on. According to Pat, one of the MOST important steps anyone going through a loss can do is to go through the motions. 👈

She highlights that while it may be uncomfortable, the emotions caused by loss must be felt, processed, and expressed in order to prevent it from causing physical pain.

This is why support systems are so CRUCIAL for people going through a grief period. 🫂