© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tom Ridge on Columbine Shooter
Follow
1
Share
Report
142 views • December 29, 2021
Originally posted to YouTube on Dec 17, 2012. It had 2,240 views and 21 likes.
There is growing awareness of connections between psychiatric drugs, violence and suicide, the potential role of psychiatric drugs in school shootings. Dr. Peter Breggin has examined this issue extensively and his website Breggin.com contains both analysis and published scientific papers. Dr. Breggin's book written after Columbine is also available: Reclaiming Our Children: A Healing Plan for a Nation in Crisis. For the first time, a knowledgeable former government official, Secretary of Homeland Security and former Governor Tom Ridge has confirmed that psychiatric drugs could have played a role in the "destructive aggressive behavior" displayed in the Columbine murders. This confirms further that it is imperative to find out what, if any, psychiatric drugs were being taken by twenty-year old Adam Lanza in the recent Newtown elementary school shootings and to include psychiatric drug involvement in considering school shooting influences. Here is the link to the full Fox News interview: http://video.foxnews.com/v/2039315507001/how-can-we-protect-our-schools/?playlist_id=903226511001
There is growing awareness of connections between psychiatric drugs, violence and suicide, the potential role of psychiatric drugs in school shootings. Dr. Peter Breggin has examined this issue extensively and his website Breggin.com contains both analysis and published scientific papers. Dr. Breggin's book written after Columbine is also available: Reclaiming Our Children: A Healing Plan for a Nation in Crisis. For the first time, a knowledgeable former government official, Secretary of Homeland Security and former Governor Tom Ridge has confirmed that psychiatric drugs could have played a role in the "destructive aggressive behavior" displayed in the Columbine murders. This confirms further that it is imperative to find out what, if any, psychiatric drugs were being taken by twenty-year old Adam Lanza in the recent Newtown elementary school shootings and to include psychiatric drug involvement in considering school shooting influences. Here is the link to the full Fox News interview: http://video.foxnews.com/v/2039315507001/how-can-we-protect-our-schools/?playlist_id=903226511001
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.