Pfizer and the Government Are Complicit, So There's no Fraud!

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Pfizer whistleblower, Brook Jackson, exposed its clinical trials were riddled with errors and fraudulent certifications to the US government. Its defense in court is that the FDA knew about the fraud and was complicit, so there was no fraud! Corruption has been one upped by insanity! Even worse, Pfizer has refused to release its records related to its clinical trials. What else can go wrong for us to continue with the hoodwinking?