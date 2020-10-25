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Back to Life Again
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9 views • October 25, 2020
''Back to Life Again" is the finale of the Liberator comic, an original cartoon story covering events in Luke Chapter 24. The video includes Jesus' resurrection from the tomb, found empty by some of his female followers. Two disciples also reveal that Jesus appeared to them on the road to Emmaus, before Jesus' miraculous appearance to his disciples and his ascension to heaven.
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