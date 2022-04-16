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04/13/2022 The former Senior Director at the Reagan National Security Council Roger Robinson said on Fox News that the situation in Hong Kong does seem to be the case with Shanghai. The impact on Hong Kong has already been quite profound in the sense that they’re damaging the reputation of that financial hub globally.