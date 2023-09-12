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WHO CAN BE RIGHT WITH GOD?
Calvary Melbourne Australia
Calvary Melbourne Australia
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6 views • September 12, 2023

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Luke 18:9-43. The Pharisee informed God of the wrong things that he had not done. He then spoke of some religious practices that the Law did not require. The Law told every Jew to fast on a special day that they called the Day of Atonement (Leviticus 16:29). Pharisees fasted twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays. The Law ordered that people should give a tenth of their oil, grain and wine to the Levites (Deuteronomy 14:22-29). The Pharisee did more than this. He gave even a tenth of the small plants in his garden. He compared himself with the tax-collector. The Pharisee thought that he was praying. But really, he was praising himself. He used the word ‘I’ many times, as he was interested only in himself. He compared himself with other people. He should have compared himself with God, who is holy. Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au

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jesus christphariseesalmighty god
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