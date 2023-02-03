Create New Account
The Scamdemic Is NOT Over and WHO Will See To It / Also Meet Brother James!
Researchers have revealed a drug meant to treat Covid is actually causing it to mutate in patients instead! And after 3 years of C-19 many countries have gone back to the pre-"scamdemic" era by abolishing the jab and testing requirements, while others have eased restrictions. However, to keep drilling the fear into society, the WHO says the scam is not over. Join as we discuss these stories and introduce you to The Freedom Ring's newest co-host, Brother James.

Source: The Gateway Pundit

