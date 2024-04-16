Your natural neuro-link to reality is real, repels social simulation rules predicating belief that truth doesn’t exist or is beyond exposition (called filter-verse by Julian Assange) so executive directive function of Godly universal divine principles underlying life (equilibrium, freedom, equality, etc.) unifies instinctual ways of reasoning that make you more human (sane)… irrefutably a function of empathy no NGO UN bot can do for you by proxy.

