FULL SHOW Charlie's Mafia anniversary; Organic Eco-fascists? Whistleblower: IBM's New Holocaust

Our Bristol NW MP, Darren Jones, is the chancellor’s deputy! Chief Secretary to the Treasury! On [CHEESY VIDEO ALERT] being poor when he was a kid

Unconstitutional ‘medieval’ King Charles in Italy compares Putin to Hitler, talks of Virgil and compost, blames Russia for the Ukraine proxy war he is behind

France, UK preparing military intervention in Odessa — Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova dismissed proposed “coalition of the willing” as “a meme”

GREEN FASCISTS? Oli Fletcher of Farming Explained video blog – Lady Balfour the Fascist founder… History of Organic Farming.

The Organic Movement, rise of European Fascism inspired British aristocracy in an ultra-conservative revolutionary movement intended to restore feudalism

Dan Norris MP, Metro Mayor, arrest for questioning on sex offences claim. But is this police state activity? He HAS NOT BEEN CHARGED WITH ANYTHING

Steve Brodie’s BBC Panorama ‘Did Lloyds Bank Kill My Business’. Did Lloyds Bank Kill My Business – [iPlayer] BBC Panorama 07Apr25

Starmer on Jeremy Vine show pre election – promising to freeze bills. British Steel meeting – renationalise. ‘We’ll freeze your bills we won’t allow that to happen

Adam Bolton, Times Radio – former Tory MP Sir Ivan Lawrence on not filibustering about dangers of fluoride in water. Joy Warren – Fluoride Free Alliance

Mark Hollingsworth, author of ‘Londongrad: from Russia with cash’, on the Russian and Ukrainian Oligarchs in London – Londongrad: From Russia with Cash

OPEN VERDICT into chief Russian oligarch Boris Berezovsky’s HIGHLY suspicious Londongrad death. Exiled oligarch Boris Berezovsky was murdered because he was about to hand Putin evidence of a coup plot

Litvinenko’s father doesn’t think Putin killed his son. Litvinenko’s father: ‘The British duped me – Putin did NOT kill my son’ (2012) – Valter Litvinenko

EXCLUSIVE Fatima gives an update from Gaza. UN DP, UN FPA, UNICEF, WFP, WHO – warning of humanitarian crisis.

Seven UN Agencies Issue Joint Warning: World must act with urgency to save Palestinians in Gaza – heads of OCHA, UNICEF, UNOPS, UNRWA, WFP, WHO and IOM

Trump chats to Netanyahu in the Oval Office about the real estate potential of the Gaza strip. Trump, hosting Netanyahu, urges end to Gaza war

Jeffrey Sachs on Netanyahu visit to Trump. Prof. Jeffrey Sachs : War and Tariffs – Judge Napolitano – Judging Freedom – Netanyahu’s doctrine

David Miller is called anti Semitic and a danger to the Palestinian cause by Palestine Solidarity Campaign for going on right wing shows etc.

WHISTLEBLOWER EXCLUSIVE: IBM’s New Holocaust: Alison Wright, who worked for IBM in Botswana, on the sinister ‘4th Reich slavery empire’

#1 - Complete 3hr 50m show - [right click to download]

Full interviews with...

#2 - Alison Wright IBM Africa neo-colonial slave-masters, Karsten Schoeneborn, Young Blood for them, Slave Labour for us House Of Lords Standards Corruption - 00:50:00

#3 - BILL COOPER Alison Wright IBM Africa Silent Weapons For Quiet Wars and Luciferian Philosophy Lansing Michigan Lecture (1996) - 01:25:00

#4 - Mark Hollingsworth Londongrad Oligarchs Berezovsky Abramovich Deripaska Ukrainians Kordokovsky Kolomoyski - 00:35:00

#5 - Sir Ivan Lawrence Flouride Neurotoxin Fillibuster or bust - 00:13:00

#6 - RT Crosstalk Michael Hudson Thomas Bailey Radica Desai Is this the End of Globalisation Battle of the Tarrifs RT Peter Lavelle - 00:25:00

#7 - Trump and Netanyahu press conference in Oval Office - 00:50:00

#8 - Jeffrey Sachs on Netanyahu in Washington and Trump Tariffs - 00:10:00

#9 - The Zionist movement is a global threat, not restricted to Israel, David Miller Vanessa Beeley - 45:00

#10 - King Charles Italian and English speech to the Italian Parliament - 00:20:00