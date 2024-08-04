© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Niu York #NewYork, a small town in Donetsk region is burning under artillery and aviation attacks by Russian troops. Soldiers of the 9th brigade of the 1st AK continue to destroy enemy personnel and equipment, which puts the town in the most difficult situation for Ukrainian troops, creating an opportunity for Russia to reach Toretsk.
