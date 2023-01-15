Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
mRNA Injection Expansion, Geoengineering, and Tyranny - Oh My!
69 views
channel image
Hamner It Out
Published 18 hours ago |

In this episode, Suzanne covers new mRNA injection expansion into food, farm and companion animals, and to combat heart failure, geoengineering by private corporations, and the tyranny coming via other mechanisms - all without any informed consent or consent of the people.

https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-01-12-research-pfizer-moderna-mrna-suspension-covid-vaccines.html

https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-01-12-pfizer-project-veritas-covid-vaccines-myocarditis.html

https://allnewspipeline.com/Vaccines_In_Our_Food.php

https://www.technocracy.news/who-anti-vaccine-activism-deadlier-than-global-terrorism/

https://www.revolver.news/2023/01/dr-malone-shares-dire-warning-mrna-vaccines-are-being-injected-into-our-food-supply/

https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/normalization-of-emergency-use-authorizations-concerns-health-experts_4969206.html?utm_source=partner&utm_campaign=ZeroHedge&src_src=partner&src_cmp=ZeroHedge

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/moderna-announces-first-phase-of-human-trials-for-mrna-shot-to-treat-heart-failure/

https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-01-13-anti-gas-stove-crusade-world-economic-forum.html    

https://alt-market.us/the-gas-stove-scare-is-a-fraud-created-by-climate-change-authoritarians/      

https://newspunch.com/gov-gavin-newsom-deputizes-illegal-border-crossers-as-cops-to-police-racist-americans/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/who-proposals-sovereignty-totalitarian-state/

https://thenationalpulse.com/2023/01/14/corporates-have-begun-geoengineering-the-climate-with-basically-no-ones-consent/

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2023/01/14/guardian-to-solve-the-climate-crisis-we-need-to-change-how-we-think-about-wealth/

https://redstate.com/bobhoge/2023/01/14/covid-extremist-dr-leana-wen-flip-flops-now-says-pandemic-deaths-drastically-overcounted-n688705

https://www.based-politics.com/2023/01/14/house-leadership-indicates-a-probe-into-covid-origins-is-coming/

Keywords
geoengineeringfood supplytyrannymrna

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket