mRNA Injection Expansion, Geoengineering, and Tyranny - Oh My!

In this episode, Suzanne covers new mRNA injection expansion into food, farm and companion animals, and to combat heart failure, geoengineering by private corporations, and the tyranny coming via other mechanisms - all without any informed consent or consent of the people.
https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-01-12-research-pfizer-moderna-mrna-suspension-covid-vaccines.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-01-12-pfizer-project-veritas-covid-vaccines-myocarditis.html
https://allnewspipeline.com/Vaccines_In_Our_Food.php
https://www.technocracy.news/who-anti-vaccine-activism-deadlier-than-global-terrorism/
https://www.revolver.news/2023/01/dr-malone-shares-dire-warning-mrna-vaccines-are-being-injected-into-our-food-supply/
https://www.theepochtimes.com/health/normalization-of-emergency-use-authorizations-concerns-health-experts_4969206.html?utm_source=partner&utm_campaign=ZeroHedge&src_src=partner&src_cmp=ZeroHedge
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/moderna-announces-first-phase-of-human-trials-for-mrna-shot-to-treat-heart-failure/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-01-13-anti-gas-stove-crusade-world-economic-forum.html
https://alt-market.us/the-gas-stove-scare-is-a-fraud-created-by-climate-change-authoritarians/
https://newspunch.com/gov-gavin-newsom-deputizes-illegal-border-crossers-as-cops-to-police-racist-americans/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/who-proposals-sovereignty-totalitarian-state/
https://thenationalpulse.com/2023/01/14/corporates-have-begun-geoengineering-the-climate-with-basically-no-ones-consent/
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2023/01/14/guardian-to-solve-the-climate-crisis-we-need-to-change-how-we-think-about-wealth/
https://redstate.com/bobhoge/2023/01/14/covid-extremist-dr-leana-wen-flip-flops-now-says-pandemic-deaths-drastically-overcounted-n688705
https://www.based-politics.com/2023/01/14/house-leadership-indicates-a-probe-into-covid-origins-is-coming/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.