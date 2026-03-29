We've gotta get the Uranium...

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The Jews are hilarious 🤣
Get it yourself you lunatic.
🚨 🇮🇷 😟 Conservative mouthpiece hypes sending troops into Iran - right after Trump tells everyone to watch his show
Mark Levin wasted no time pushing the idea of sending US forces into Iran during the latest episode of Life, Liberty & Levin.
According to the commentator, American troops must swoop in to grab Iran’s uranium before it’s used for “dirty bombs” or sophisticated missiles.
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