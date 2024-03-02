Create New Account
Searching for food in Gaza is becoming more dangerous for Palestinians (mirrored)
Contrarian
Published Yesterday

Mirrored from YouTube channel Al Jazeera English at:-

https://youtu.be/-t4WcVEWleM?si=gg-OAZn6W8um9FeV

27 Feb 2024 #IsraelWar #IsraelHamasWar #Israel

A crowd in the northern part of the Strip came under fire from guns and tanks as they gathered to obtain flour on Al Rashid Road west of Gaza City.

News agency footage was released on Monday, a day after the incident.

Israeli forces have fired on crowds trying to get aid several times in the past.

The UN's food agency says it was forced to suspend aid deliveries in the north because of the violence.


Some Israelis have blocked humanitarian aid from getting into the Gaza Strip.

The group lay in front of a border crossing with Egypt, preventing trucks from moving as they queued to get into Gaza.

Aid trucks are meant to be checked in Egypt, before they cross over.


The spokesperson of the UN's humanitarian office says a recent medical evacuation convoy was also stalled by Israeli forces for several hours.


Al Jazeera’s Tareq Abu Azzoum has the latest in Rafah, southern Gaza.


