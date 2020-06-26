Video no 2 Yanmar 2YM15 repair for VAX REFUSENIK boat exit from Ireland's W.H.O. tryanny

Video no 2 Yanmar 2YM15 repair for VAX REFUSENIK boat planned exit from Ireland's W.H.O. tryanny where UN extermination teams will with Kill Bill Gates Toxic vaccines for Covit19 vaccine peoples at gun point to exterminate them



The boats engine was run for ten minutes so as to warm up engine oil so as to extract and replace oil remove oil filter to see if there is any metal in it that will tell if there is engine damage from running engine briefly with no oil because oil fell out of engine with a large leak. New problem arrived 1/2 litre of water mixed with oil source of water unknown and is milky colour.

The heat exchangers antifreeze water levels remain the same so that does not look to source of water in engine.

There is water cooled exhaust pipe about ~25 cm or ~1 foot long on the back of engine called a elbow mixxer . This part is prone to corrosion because the sea water that comes up goes past the heat exchanger enters a pipe inside elbow mixxer to cool the hot exhaust gasses leaks water that can come into the engine.,This is a ~€ 280 ~$ 320 ~ £250 OEM part . The USA elbowexhast.com do it in superior quality stainless steel for ~$160 but communist EU import tax in Ireland makes it cost north of ~€230 ~$260 ~£200. Then there is delays in post but the delay on OEM part is north of two weeks .

However there was a local storm that made a few waves of about ~25cm ~ 1foot high in the harbour that might have stuffed water up the the sterns exhaust outlet some fays before I ran engine .



The next video will show the trouble shooting this problem with my Yanmar 2YM15 ~600 cc ~ 2006 ~13 BHP marine inboard engine .

I hope to fix the engine before September 2020 when the W.H.O plans say they will attempt to close down the planet again as they use a fake second wave Covit 19 event .

We can assume that WHO plans the second wave will be used to add more exterminations to the already exterminated ~70,000 old folk in USA and~1000 old folk in Ireland and many thousands old folk in Spain France Germany mostly done in secret in old folks homes . .

Wanna be exterminated in communist controled EU and Ireland go to your local hospital for some minor reason and leave in a box RIP



The next video won't show the milky oil because I had to bin it in the oil recycle bin in the harbour .



We can assume that W.H.O in September will import UN troops to most of the communist controlled EU and bring in at gun point forced vaccine JABS to them exterminate ~90 % plus of the EU peoples .



Run for the hills or get out of dodge on your boats or similar solutions before September 2020 onwards or like the USA invest in second amendment rights and lead and food water medicine etc .



The only good Blue Helmut has two holes in it the entry hole and the exit hole .Ask anybody who ever had the misfortune to have lived in a UN controlled region

The UN mandated are simple we come in peace shoot to kill take no prisoners and exterminate the locals and the UN troops have got diplomatic immunity for their actions so no chance to go to war crimes courts