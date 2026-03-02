Raised by Handlers, Trafficked by Epstein: My Childhood Horror Story - Hope Beryl-Green





Hope Beryl-Green never had a chance to live a normal life. She was born in Kentucky to a mother who was a breeder for the elite and then killed after giving birth. Hope was raised by hired handlers who were teachers and Baptist church attendees, and then trafficked to Jeffrey Epstein at only five years old. Her being alive today to share her story is nothing short of a miracle. Hope is an author, speaker, and survivor of sex trafficking and abuse. She dives into her harrowing experience growing up as a victim of human trafficking, and how her story intersects with the late Epstein’s, whose shadowed network of trafficking has been exposed via millions of documents finally released by the Department of Justice. Hope says the Epstein files have proven her account to be true.









TAKEAWAYS





Hope says she was a victim of brutal MKUltra for decades





She alleges that her handler family was a normal, middle-class family who attended a Baptist church





Hope says that children born in the trafficking network are assigned handlers who often appear normal in society, making it hard to spot





Epstein Island may have been used for trafficking long before Jeffrey Epstein took over









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Rock and Roll download: https://counterculturemom.com/store/

Epstein video: https://bit.ly/46mYqAj

To Tell the Truth book: https://bit.ly/4kP3jbt

The Disrespected Trucker: https://bit.ly/46yD6bj

Conference of Hope: https://bit.ly/4037Bm2

Journey of Hope: https://bit.ly/4aHATN5





🔗 CONNECT WITH HOPE BERYL-GREEN

Website: https://www.hopeberylgreen.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hope.beryl.green.2025

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hopeberylgreen/

X: https://x.com/hgreen8385?s=21

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@epsteinsurvivor





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Waveguard (get 20% off with code TINA): https://waveguard.com/tina

Tiny Revival (get 10% off with code TINA): https://tinyrevival.com/TINA

Rescue 1 Global: https://rescue1global.org/counter-culture-mom-show/

WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/





#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #counterculturemomapp #HopeBerylGreen #StillHope #AngelStudios #angel #EndSexTrafficking #StopExploitation #EndSexTrafficking #HumanTraffickingAwareness #StopExploitation #MarchMaddness #EndChildAbuse #ProtectChildren #StopChildAbuse #TinyRevival #EthicalClothing



