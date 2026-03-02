Raised by Handlers, Trafficked by Epstein: My Childhood Horror Story - Hope Beryl-Green

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hope Beryl-Green never had a chance to live a normal life. She was born in Kentucky to a mother who was a breeder for the elite and then killed after giving birth. Hope was raised by hired handlers who were teachers and Baptist church attendees, and then trafficked to Jeffrey Epstein at only five years old. Her being alive today to share her story is nothing short of a miracle. Hope is an author, speaker, and survivor of sex trafficking and abuse. She dives into her harrowing experience growing up as a victim of human trafficking, and how her story intersects with the late Epstein’s, whose shadowed network of trafficking has been exposed via millions of documents finally released by the Department of Justice. Hope says the Epstein files have proven her account to be true.
TAKEAWAYS
Hope says she was a victim of brutal MKUltra for decades
She alleges that her handler family was a normal, middle-class family who attended a Baptist church
Hope says that children born in the trafficking network are assigned handlers who often appear normal in society, making it hard to spot
Epstein Island may have been used for trafficking long before Jeffrey Epstein took over
