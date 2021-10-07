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Do Vaccines Make Us Healthier? A Wonderfully Refreshing "Big Picture" of the Whole Question!
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79 views • October 07, 2021
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References and documentation can be found at the video webpage.
A report on the eye-opening results of three studies released in 2020 that compared the overall, long-term health of vaccinated and unvaccinated subjects. Rather than focusing on the short-term, symptom-suppressing effects of vaccinations--as manufacturers and public health agencies do--these studies assessed whether the influence of vaccines on a person's body in general led to overall healthier or unhealthier lives.
Everyone who cares about the future health of themselves or their families should consider what the data in these important studies reveal in order to make a truly informed decision.
References and documentation can be found at the video webpage.
A report on the eye-opening results of three studies released in 2020 that compared the overall, long-term health of vaccinated and unvaccinated subjects. Rather than focusing on the short-term, symptom-suppressing effects of vaccinations--as manufacturers and public health agencies do--these studies assessed whether the influence of vaccines on a person's body in general led to overall healthier or unhealthier lives.
Everyone who cares about the future health of themselves or their families should consider what the data in these important studies reveal in order to make a truly informed decision.
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