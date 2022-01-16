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The Armor of God - Preparing for Battle
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10 views • January 16, 2022
Christ Life Center live in person teachings Sunday 10:47 am 9775 SW 87 Ave., Miami, FL 33176
Email: [email protected]
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Music in this video
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Song
Go Beyond-14494
Artist
Benjamin Keeston Hales, PRS|Matthew Nicholas Hales, PRS
Album
Emotional Anthemic Rock II
Licensed to YouTube by
Adrev for a 3rd Party (on behalf of Chappell|Chappell Recorded Music Library Ltd (PRS)|FirstCom Music (UPPM)); LatinAutor, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, LatinAutor - UMPG, Adrev Publishing, LatinAutorPerf, LatinAutor - Warner Chappell, and 8 Music Rights Societies
Song
Never Losing Hope
Artist
Kikoru
Licensed to YouTube by
Epidemic Sound (on behalf of Epidemic Sound); Epidemic Sound Publishing
Email: [email protected]
Please give by texting 73256 ChristLifeCenter (one word) thank you!
Video clips are licensed by:
www.pixabay.com
www.stock.adobe.com
Music clips are licensed by:
www.pixabay.com
www.stock.adobe.com
www.sermoncentral.com
https://rickpatterson.blogspot.com
http://www.drrickpatterson.com
https://www.Mewe.com/drrickpatterson
https://www.twitter.com/drrickey
https://www.facebook.com/drrickpatter...
https://parler.com/profile/Drrickpatt...
https://www.patterson.org
https://www.tumblr.com/blog/drrickpat...
https://www.rumble.com/drrickpatterson
https://www.homesnap.com/Rick-Patterson
https://site238423.myrealestateplatfo...
https://www.globalya.com/share/3282b2...
https://brandnewtube.com/drrickpatterson
https://rickpatterson.blogspot.com
https://www.bitchute.com/drrickpatterson
https://gab.com/drrickpatterson
https://www.brighteon.com/drrickpatte...
Music in this video
Learn more
Song
Go Beyond-14494
Artist
Benjamin Keeston Hales, PRS|Matthew Nicholas Hales, PRS
Album
Emotional Anthemic Rock II
Licensed to YouTube by
Adrev for a 3rd Party (on behalf of Chappell|Chappell Recorded Music Library Ltd (PRS)|FirstCom Music (UPPM)); LatinAutor, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, LatinAutor - UMPG, Adrev Publishing, LatinAutorPerf, LatinAutor - Warner Chappell, and 8 Music Rights Societies
Song
Never Losing Hope
Artist
Kikoru
Licensed to YouTube by
Epidemic Sound (on behalf of Epidemic Sound); Epidemic Sound Publishing
Keywords
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