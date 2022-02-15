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~~ THE TRUTH IN A 'NUTSHELL~~ The Phoenix Journals
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33 views • February 15, 2022
~~ THE TRUTH IN A 'NUTSHELL~~
Patrick H. Bellringer
Many People have asked us what the Phoenix Journals are. They contain the true history (his-story) of mankind on this planet as well as detailed information about the most asked about and wondered about subjects (i.e., Spirituality, E.T.'s, our origin, our purpose here on this planet, etc.). Commander Hatonn, and the other Higher Spiritual Teachers who have authored these Journals, weave spiritual lessons and insights throughout the unveiling of lies which have been deceptively forced upon us, throughout time, by the Elite anti-Christ controllers. These Journals are the "Dead Sea Scrolls" of our time. Their importance for the growth of mankind cannot be overstated. They are the textbooks of understanding which God promised us we would have, to guide us through the "End Times".
Here is what Commander Hatonn has said about the Phoenix Journals. Quoting from Journal #40, THE TRILLION DOLLAR LIE, Vol. II, pgs. 47 & 48:
"Someday in the far recesses of the future experiences of another human civilization--these Journals will be found and TRUTH will again be given unto the world manifest so that another lost civilization can regain and find its way. God always gives His creations that which they need when the sequence is proper. It is what man DOES WITH THESE THINGS which marks the civilization. WHAT WILL YOUR LEGACY BE????? I focus on current activities which might turn your world about in time to save your ecosystems and your sovereignty as nations and peoples. You cannot wait to be filled in on the lies of the generation, lest you wait until too late to take control of your circumstance presently within the lies. YOU ARE A PEOPLE OF MASSIVE DECEPTION AND WHAT YOU WILL DO WITH THIS INFORMATION IN ACTION DETERMINES YOUR PURPOSE AND GROWTH IN THIS WONDEROUS MANIFESTED EXPERIENCE. WILL YOU PERISH PHYSICALLY OF THE EVIL INTENT, OR WILL YOU MOVE INTO AND WITHIN THE PLACES OF HOLY CREATOR? THE CHOICE IS YOURS."
All of history, as we know it, has been revised, rewritten, twisted and tweaked by selfishly motivated men to achieve and maintain control over other men. When one can understand that everything is comprised of "energy" and that even physical matter is "coalesced" energy, and that all energy emanates from God's thought, one can accept the idea that the successful focusing of millions of minds on one expected happening will cause it to happen.
If the many prophecies made over thousands of years are accepted, these are the "end times" (specifically the year 2000, the second millennium, etc.). That would put us in the "sorting" period and only a few short years from the finish line. God has said that in the end-times would come the WORD--to the four corners of the world--so that each could decide his/her own course toward, or away from, divinity--based upon TRUTH.
So, God sends His Hosts--Messengers--to present that TRUTH. This is the way in which He chooses to present it, through the Phoenix Journals. Thus, these journals are Truth, which cannot be copyrighted; they are compilations of information already available on Earth, researched and compiled by others (some, no doubt, for this purpose) which should not be copyrighted.
The recommended first Journals to read are:
Journal #2 -- And They Called His Name Immanuel, I Am Sananda --
— http://www.fourwinds10.com/journals/pdf/J002.pdf
— https://youtu.be/etBKc2zJTuQ (Full Audio Book)
Journal #3 -- Space-Gate, The Veil Removed --
— http://www.fourwinds10.com/journals/pdf/J003.pdf
— https://youtu.be/skfAV6hd5UY (Full Audio Book)
Journal #5 -- From Here to Armageddon --
— http://www.fourwinds10.com/journals/pdf/J005.pdf
— https://youtu.be/_Am8NpMrTWk (Full Audio Book)
Journal #7 -- The Rainbow Masters --
— http://www.fourwinds10.com/journals/pdf/J007.pdf
— https://youtu.be/zhFv2wiRzoA (Full Audio Book)
Journal #27 -- Phoenix Operator-Owner Manual --
— http://www.fourwinds10.com/journals/pdf/J027.pdf
— https://youtu.be/pLMa-q9DMcs (Full Audio Book)
Journal #47 -- Pre-Flight Instructions For The Phoenix --
— http://www.fourwinds10.com/journals/pdf/J047.pdf
— https://youtu.be/W6dSHexZfDU (Full Audio Book)
If the Truth is to reach the four corners of the world, it must be freely passed on. It is hoped that each reader will feel free to do that, keeping it in context, of course. They can be found at http://www.fourwinds10.com and http://www.phoenixsourcedistributors.com
Patrick H. Bellringer
Many People have asked us what the Phoenix Journals are. They contain the true history (his-story) of mankind on this planet as well as detailed information about the most asked about and wondered about subjects (i.e., Spirituality, E.T.'s, our origin, our purpose here on this planet, etc.). Commander Hatonn, and the other Higher Spiritual Teachers who have authored these Journals, weave spiritual lessons and insights throughout the unveiling of lies which have been deceptively forced upon us, throughout time, by the Elite anti-Christ controllers. These Journals are the "Dead Sea Scrolls" of our time. Their importance for the growth of mankind cannot be overstated. They are the textbooks of understanding which God promised us we would have, to guide us through the "End Times".
Here is what Commander Hatonn has said about the Phoenix Journals. Quoting from Journal #40, THE TRILLION DOLLAR LIE, Vol. II, pgs. 47 & 48:
"Someday in the far recesses of the future experiences of another human civilization--these Journals will be found and TRUTH will again be given unto the world manifest so that another lost civilization can regain and find its way. God always gives His creations that which they need when the sequence is proper. It is what man DOES WITH THESE THINGS which marks the civilization. WHAT WILL YOUR LEGACY BE????? I focus on current activities which might turn your world about in time to save your ecosystems and your sovereignty as nations and peoples. You cannot wait to be filled in on the lies of the generation, lest you wait until too late to take control of your circumstance presently within the lies. YOU ARE A PEOPLE OF MASSIVE DECEPTION AND WHAT YOU WILL DO WITH THIS INFORMATION IN ACTION DETERMINES YOUR PURPOSE AND GROWTH IN THIS WONDEROUS MANIFESTED EXPERIENCE. WILL YOU PERISH PHYSICALLY OF THE EVIL INTENT, OR WILL YOU MOVE INTO AND WITHIN THE PLACES OF HOLY CREATOR? THE CHOICE IS YOURS."
All of history, as we know it, has been revised, rewritten, twisted and tweaked by selfishly motivated men to achieve and maintain control over other men. When one can understand that everything is comprised of "energy" and that even physical matter is "coalesced" energy, and that all energy emanates from God's thought, one can accept the idea that the successful focusing of millions of minds on one expected happening will cause it to happen.
If the many prophecies made over thousands of years are accepted, these are the "end times" (specifically the year 2000, the second millennium, etc.). That would put us in the "sorting" period and only a few short years from the finish line. God has said that in the end-times would come the WORD--to the four corners of the world--so that each could decide his/her own course toward, or away from, divinity--based upon TRUTH.
So, God sends His Hosts--Messengers--to present that TRUTH. This is the way in which He chooses to present it, through the Phoenix Journals. Thus, these journals are Truth, which cannot be copyrighted; they are compilations of information already available on Earth, researched and compiled by others (some, no doubt, for this purpose) which should not be copyrighted.
The recommended first Journals to read are:
Journal #2 -- And They Called His Name Immanuel, I Am Sananda --
— http://www.fourwinds10.com/journals/pdf/J002.pdf
— https://youtu.be/etBKc2zJTuQ (Full Audio Book)
Journal #3 -- Space-Gate, The Veil Removed --
— http://www.fourwinds10.com/journals/pdf/J003.pdf
— https://youtu.be/skfAV6hd5UY (Full Audio Book)
Journal #5 -- From Here to Armageddon --
— http://www.fourwinds10.com/journals/pdf/J005.pdf
— https://youtu.be/_Am8NpMrTWk (Full Audio Book)
Journal #7 -- The Rainbow Masters --
— http://www.fourwinds10.com/journals/pdf/J007.pdf
— https://youtu.be/zhFv2wiRzoA (Full Audio Book)
Journal #27 -- Phoenix Operator-Owner Manual --
— http://www.fourwinds10.com/journals/pdf/J027.pdf
— https://youtu.be/pLMa-q9DMcs (Full Audio Book)
Journal #47 -- Pre-Flight Instructions For The Phoenix --
— http://www.fourwinds10.com/journals/pdf/J047.pdf
— https://youtu.be/W6dSHexZfDU (Full Audio Book)
If the Truth is to reach the four corners of the world, it must be freely passed on. It is hoped that each reader will feel free to do that, keeping it in context, of course. They can be found at http://www.fourwinds10.com and http://www.phoenixsourcedistributors.com
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