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Terry R Eicher: The Ice Wall (Barrier) from 1933 [11.07.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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88 views • July 12, 2021
Don G - 4 hours ago: 'I would like to see Part 2 if this and see the Firmament and watch them pick at the Dome with their Ice Picks! I bet ya that happened..'

Ear ache?My eye - 5 hours ago: 'Admiral Bird was a great story teller. Thanks for sharing Terry.'

It’s one big lie - JK - 4 hours ago: 'Great find! And of course from 1933'

big chungus - 7 hours ago: Wow, good find'

Lee Jizzle - 8 hours ago: I've seen videos where it was regular grass and buildings, pyramids and either giant people or giant statues. Either way no regular size humans built those if they are statues

629 Views jul 11, 2021
FLAT OUT TRUTH Terry R Eicher
7.75K subscribers
https://youtu.be/GOn07rlpd2U
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGMhEYotCFP83g-HiHhSwlQ
https://www.youtube.com/user/terryrexx/videos
Joined Oct 26, 2011
352,883 views
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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