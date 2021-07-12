© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Terry R Eicher: The Ice Wall (Barrier) from 1933 [11.07.2021]
Follow
0
Share
Report
88 views • July 12, 2021
Don G - 4 hours ago: 'I would like to see Part 2 if this and see the Firmament and watch them pick at the Dome with their Ice Picks! I bet ya that happened..'
Ear ache?My eye - 5 hours ago: 'Admiral Bird was a great story teller. Thanks for sharing Terry.'
It’s one big lie - JK - 4 hours ago: 'Great find! And of course from 1933'
big chungus - 7 hours ago: Wow, good find'
Lee Jizzle - 8 hours ago: I've seen videos where it was regular grass and buildings, pyramids and either giant people or giant statues. Either way no regular size humans built those if they are statues
629 Views jul 11, 2021
FLAT OUT TRUTH Terry R Eicher
7.75K subscribers
https://youtu.be/GOn07rlpd2U
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGMhEYotCFP83g-HiHhSwlQ
https://www.youtube.com/user/terryrexx/videos
Joined Oct 26, 2011
352,883 views
Ear ache?My eye - 5 hours ago: 'Admiral Bird was a great story teller. Thanks for sharing Terry.'
It’s one big lie - JK - 4 hours ago: 'Great find! And of course from 1933'
big chungus - 7 hours ago: Wow, good find'
Lee Jizzle - 8 hours ago: I've seen videos where it was regular grass and buildings, pyramids and either giant people or giant statues. Either way no regular size humans built those if they are statues
629 Views jul 11, 2021
FLAT OUT TRUTH Terry R Eicher
7.75K subscribers
https://youtu.be/GOn07rlpd2U
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGMhEYotCFP83g-HiHhSwlQ
https://www.youtube.com/user/terryrexx/videos
Joined Oct 26, 2011
352,883 views
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.