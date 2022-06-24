ANGRY PARENT stops tranny grooming kids at local school

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Good for this guy, we need millions more like him to stop this grooming nonsense at schools. Can you imagine how dumb some of the parents are to actually bring their kids to become victims in child grooming. Some of the dumbos are still wearing face masks...sigh.
Mirrored - No Face Masks