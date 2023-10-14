Job 1. Christian Spiritual Warfare is between the Science of Christ & the pseudo-science of of men!

Christian Spiritual warfare is the first (About 27 AD till 70 AD) and second (About 23 - 66 AD) ages of a spiritual war between God's ways and men. These are 43-year engagements between God's ways and men's, God's bibles and men's, and God's definitions and men's.

New Testament Christians were given the New Testament of the Bible from first the preaching of Christ, and then by the work of the Holy Spirit, in delivering of the Bible to Christians once and for all time in 70 AD Judas 3.

Spiritual warfare is about transforming our minds from the rule of Satan to the rule of Christ in His Kingdom Acts 11:26. There are no Jews or Christians under Satan's rule, he is lying about that Rom. 5:13; Acts 17:30. The Lord defines sects or denominations as Gnostics (where God is diminished and men elevated.) or heresies. An oversimplified way to understand Spiritual warfare is to ask yourself if you are using God's or men's definitions of God-breathed words. Satan is now ruling over the Kingdoms of men and will continue for the next 43 years by pretending to be God and by convincing us that we can be like God and define spiritual concepts. The Lord had stepped back hiding His face, power, glory, majesty, and His Bible which is not of private interpretation and contains not even one definition of a Biblical word from men, Gal. 1:6-10. The ways of God are back and in the process of coming back, including the definitions of Biblical words Rev. 22:18 in these last days of Gnosticism. Men have suffered under the ways of Gnosticism for 6,000 years until the first and now the second coming of the ways of the Lord Job; James 5:7-11. Now a simple test to tell if the Lord has called you, before time began, to give to you Biblical definitions from the wisdom from above, or if you still believe the wisdom from above is foolishness is to read 1 Cor. 2:6-16 and see if you are allowed, by God to distinguish between the wisdom from above and the wisdom from below.

I have nothing to do with the timing of the second coming of the ways of the Lord. I must admit that even after 40 years of working on editing the Sword of the Spirit, more and more cobwebs are removed from between my ears James 1:5. If I am a few years early, and the Sword of the Spirit does not contain enough truth because the seven seals/lies/wiles of Satan are not identified clearly enough, it would mean I have more time to prepare alone. I am terrified at what is happening to this world and could use the time, but I can't even imagine this world continuing where the Lord hides His face James 5:7-11. I can only see men as trees Mark 8:24. I only know that it all starts when enough people can understand the Lord's definition of Satan as the man of sin, the antichrist, the demon, the prince of the power of the air, the father of all lies, and the second horseman of the apocalypse who steals our peace by claiming to be God Rev. 6:4. Billions of poor souls must be crying out to God for salvation from this perverse generation!





We, perhaps, have 43 years to learn our Creator's definitions of spiritual terms. We must learn the Bible from God before we are judged by it! Because now the called-out ones have the wisdom from above in these last days of Gnosticism, If we read Revelation 2-3 once a year in our daily Bible reading, we can test our preparedness in overcome Gnosticism.





