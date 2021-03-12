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Band of Corruption - Teneo BOOMS!
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110 views • March 12, 2021
Undercover ops by a Clinton-connected Public Relations firm that may involve hostage negotiations in North Korea, the death of a Hollywood mogul, fake dinner parties? Plus a BOOM revelation about who helped pay for all of it.
To support my work: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php THANK YOU!!
If this video doesn't play well for you on Bitchute you can check this link too: https://rumble.com/vejiin-band-of-corruption-teneo-booms.html
References:
NYP Clinton Spacey Epstein: https://nypost.com/2020/01/09/photos-show-bill-clinton-ghislaine-maxwell-on-epsteins-lolita-express-jet/
Intelligencer: https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2019/07/jeffrey-epstein-high-society-contacts.html
Clinton Pay to Play: https://epochtimes.today/clinton-foundation-pay-to-play-model-under-investigation-infographic/
Everything PR re Teneo: https://everything-pr.com/teneo-holdings/
Vanity Fair: Confessions of Clinton World Exile: https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2020/12/confessions-of-a-clintonworld-exile
Doug Band step down from Teneo: https://www.teneo.com/doug-band-to-retire-from-teneo/
Wayne Dupree story on Band: https://www.waynedupree.com/2021/03/bill-clinton-doug-band-sdny/
Dow Plane Liveris North Korea 2009: https://nbc25news.com/news/political/dow-plane-played-role-in-clintons-north-korea-mission
NYT: Teneo Influencers / Dow / Liveris: https://www.nytimes.com/2016/10/23/business/a-constellation-of-influencers-behind-the-curtain-at-teneo.html
Bing was son of Public Health Doctor: https://www.kwqc.com/2020/06/24/film-producer-wealthy-heir-political-donor-steve-bing-dies/
New Yorker The Trouble wi Band: https://www.newyorker.com/news/benjamin-wallace-wells/the-trouble-with-doug-band
Daily Mail Abedin, Cooper, Server, Clinton, Band: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3769724/Clinton-aide-Doug-Band-sought-favor-asked-Huma-Abedin-diplomatic-passport.html
Steve Bing Death: https://pagesix.com/2020/06/22/steve-bing-producer-and-elizabeth-hurley-ex-reportedly-dead-by-suicide/
Wikileaks re MF Global / Teneo / Corzine: https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/8369
NPQ Rockefeller Teneo: https://nonprofitquarterly.org/the-unusual-story-of-rockefellers-judy-rodin-and-doug-band-of-teneo/
Rockefeller explanation: https://www.rockefellerfoundation.org/the-facts-rf-in-the-news/
DOW CEO expenses scandal 2011: https://www.reuters.com/article/dowchemical-idUSN2820400520110328
To support my work: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php THANK YOU!!
If this video doesn't play well for you on Bitchute you can check this link too: https://rumble.com/vejiin-band-of-corruption-teneo-booms.html
References:
NYP Clinton Spacey Epstein: https://nypost.com/2020/01/09/photos-show-bill-clinton-ghislaine-maxwell-on-epsteins-lolita-express-jet/
Intelligencer: https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2019/07/jeffrey-epstein-high-society-contacts.html
Clinton Pay to Play: https://epochtimes.today/clinton-foundation-pay-to-play-model-under-investigation-infographic/
Everything PR re Teneo: https://everything-pr.com/teneo-holdings/
Vanity Fair: Confessions of Clinton World Exile: https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2020/12/confessions-of-a-clintonworld-exile
Doug Band step down from Teneo: https://www.teneo.com/doug-band-to-retire-from-teneo/
Wayne Dupree story on Band: https://www.waynedupree.com/2021/03/bill-clinton-doug-band-sdny/
Dow Plane Liveris North Korea 2009: https://nbc25news.com/news/political/dow-plane-played-role-in-clintons-north-korea-mission
NYT: Teneo Influencers / Dow / Liveris: https://www.nytimes.com/2016/10/23/business/a-constellation-of-influencers-behind-the-curtain-at-teneo.html
Bing was son of Public Health Doctor: https://www.kwqc.com/2020/06/24/film-producer-wealthy-heir-political-donor-steve-bing-dies/
New Yorker The Trouble wi Band: https://www.newyorker.com/news/benjamin-wallace-wells/the-trouble-with-doug-band
Daily Mail Abedin, Cooper, Server, Clinton, Band: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3769724/Clinton-aide-Doug-Band-sought-favor-asked-Huma-Abedin-diplomatic-passport.html
Steve Bing Death: https://pagesix.com/2020/06/22/steve-bing-producer-and-elizabeth-hurley-ex-reportedly-dead-by-suicide/
Wikileaks re MF Global / Teneo / Corzine: https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/8369
NPQ Rockefeller Teneo: https://nonprofitquarterly.org/the-unusual-story-of-rockefellers-judy-rodin-and-doug-band-of-teneo/
Rockefeller explanation: https://www.rockefellerfoundation.org/the-facts-rf-in-the-news/
DOW CEO expenses scandal 2011: https://www.reuters.com/article/dowchemical-idUSN2820400520110328
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