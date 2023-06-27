Biden admits to selling state secrets...

This just in: Biden forgets someone's name again, who's sitting right across from him, plus admitting he has "sold a lot of state secrets." People with dementia often leak the truth unintentionally because their filters are disappearing. And at the end of the video, I can't tell if the two guys on each side of him are laughing at him, or covering for him with said laughter.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.