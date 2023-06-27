Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Biden admits to selling state secrets...
channel image
PJ Glassey
22 Subscribers
46 views
Published Yesterday

This just in: Biden forgets someone's name again, who's sitting right across from him, plus admitting he has "sold a lot of state secrets." People with dementia often leak the truth unintentionally because their filters are disappearing. And at the end of the video, I can't tell if the two guys on each side of him are laughing at him, or covering for him with said laughter.

Keywords
bidenstateprime ministerindiasecrets2023

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket