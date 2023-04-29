Create New Account
Friday, RU Marines of the Pacific Fleet, while in Donetsk on Official Business - Rescued a Woman Hit by Enemy Artillery - and also Helped Firefighters with a House on Fire
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a day ago

On Friday, marines of the Pacific Fleet, while in Donetsk on official business, rescued a woman who had been hit by enemy artillery fire, and also helped firefighters put out a house on fire.

Having come under fire in the city, the marines saw the injured woman. Having tactical first aid kits with them, our guys quickly stopped the bleeding, applied an anesthetic drug and evacuated the victim to the hospital.

Seeing the house on fire, the Marines were the first to put out the fire, and upon the arrival of firefighters, they helped them. Several private houses were saved due to the rapid localization of the fire.

On Friday, the Armed Forces of Ukraine massively shelled Donetsk. Previously, 9 people died, 19 were injured.

russia ukraine russian ukrainians

