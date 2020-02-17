© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NASA's Jack Parsons and Aleister Crowley Occult Connection - New World Order
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
67 views • February 17, 2020
Uploaded to YouTube on Aug 24, 2015 with 7.5K views.
Science Spirituality connections with NASA Jack Parsons & Aleister Crowley. Evolution is a lie and teaching nothing more than you were just an accident in a big bang and you evolved from stars. Then from the goo to the zoo to you! Monkey Man Science is all part of the great deception coming to the world but it goes a lot deeper than most people think. They need their space and the universe theory to destroy God in peoples minds & trick the world of aliens that will soon come to help mankind. Don't believe the Lies. Read God's Word & Celebrate Truth.
Taken from the video Flat Earth & The Bible - We are NOT Stars (Episode 1) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SXwgWbFv9x0
In Episode 1 of Flat Earth & The Bible we ask a few questions on the significance of the stars. Is there a deeper meaning of what they have been teaching us about the Sun, Moon and Stars? Why is science and occult philosophy teaching the same thing? Could the biggest lie of all with God's creation have a unifying way of bringing on the New World Order? We explore and learn more about the beginning connections and where they could lead. We are made in God's image. We are not made from stars. The entire heliocentric model of our universe is a lie. Don't let Satan deceive you.
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Celeb... ROBBIE DAVIDSON ✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
▪ Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
Science Spirituality connections with NASA Jack Parsons & Aleister Crowley. Evolution is a lie and teaching nothing more than you were just an accident in a big bang and you evolved from stars. Then from the goo to the zoo to you! Monkey Man Science is all part of the great deception coming to the world but it goes a lot deeper than most people think. They need their space and the universe theory to destroy God in peoples minds & trick the world of aliens that will soon come to help mankind. Don't believe the Lies. Read God's Word & Celebrate Truth.
Taken from the video Flat Earth & The Bible - We are NOT Stars (Episode 1) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SXwgWbFv9x0
In Episode 1 of Flat Earth & The Bible we ask a few questions on the significance of the stars. Is there a deeper meaning of what they have been teaching us about the Sun, Moon and Stars? Why is science and occult philosophy teaching the same thing? Could the biggest lie of all with God's creation have a unifying way of bringing on the New World Order? We explore and learn more about the beginning connections and where they could lead. We are made in God's image. We are not made from stars. The entire heliocentric model of our universe is a lie. Don't let Satan deceive you.
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Celeb... ROBBIE DAVIDSON ✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
▪ Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.