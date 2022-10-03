CCP, Drug Cartels, Biden Killing Americans with Fentanyl

As fentanyl overdoses become the number one cause of death of working-age Americans, the Biden administration is committing treason by keeping America’s southern border wide-open for this deadly drug.





In this interview with The New American, Dr. Mark Sherwood of Oklahoma describes how the Biden administration is implementing open-border policies because it sees illegal aliens as its potential voters. The Chinese Communist Party is taking full advantage of the situation by poisoning Americans with fentanyl trafficked by international drug cartels.





Dr. Sherwood criticized the practice of bussing illegal aliens into the country’s interior and stressed that the only viable solution is for the governors to act in accordance with the U.S. Constitution, secure their borders, and deport all illegals.





Dr. Sherwood also gave practical advice to everyday Americans on how to counter the attacks on the U.S. immigration system.





