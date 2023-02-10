CIA & DOS Vet.: The Flight Path of a Navy P8 May Link U.S. to Nord Stream Pipeline's Demise

(Feb 10, 2023) Larry Johnson reacts to Seymour Hersh's report blaming the U.S. for the Nord Stream Pipeline explosions. Larry is a veteran of the CIA and the State Department’s Office of Counter Terrorism. He also provided training to the US Military’s Special Operations community for 24 years.





Larry Johnson's article “Independent video evidence confirms key part of Sy Hersh’s report on the attack on Nor Stream 2”: https://sonar21.com/independent-evidence-confirms-key-part-of-sy-hershs-report-on-the-attack-on-nord-stream-2/





Seymour Hersh's article "How America Took Out The Nord Stream Pipeline": https://seymourhersh.substack.com/p/how-america-took-out-the-nord-stream





Larry Johnson & the Sonar21 website: https://sonar21.com/





The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson: https://banned.video/watch?id=63e69d233527cd2ea2640e11