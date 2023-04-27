Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
6th(a) Cooking with EK: SANITY TEST: 4 whole BULBS of garlic to add a punch to a single bowl of chicken stew with boiled eggs, cheese and olive oil MVI_1188-90,92-94merged
19 views
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
Published 18 hours ago |
Shop nowDonate

Watch 6th(b) here: https://www.brighteon.com/f3cafb8c-463a-4863-a4fb-36e4bd64f5ed

While babysitting at my grandsons’ place, to give their parents a rare evening out, I have thrown together a simple microwavable mish-mash of pre-cooked chicken stew, with cheese, garlic, boiled eggs, and olive oil, with sticks of celery and whole carrots, plus a tomato, to munch upon. 4 whole bulbs of garlic, yes, four, gave this bowl of goodness an almighty burning punch, which the viewer can smell through the screen. This is also a sanity test.

Keywords
foodmicrowavegarlicolive oilcarrotscelerytomatorecipescheeseboiled eggsfrozen chicken stew

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket