6th(a) Cooking with EK: SANITY TEST: 4 whole BULBS of garlic to add a punch to a single bowl of chicken stew with boiled eggs, cheese and olive oil MVI_1188-90,92-94merged

Watch 6th(b) here: https://www.brighteon.com/f3cafb8c-463a-4863-a4fb-36e4bd64f5ed
While babysitting at my grandsons’ place, to give their parents a rare evening out, I have thrown together a simple microwavable mish-mash of pre-cooked chicken stew, with cheese, garlic, boiled eggs, and olive oil, with sticks of celery and whole carrots, plus a tomato, to munch upon. 4 whole bulbs of garlic, yes, four, gave this bowl of goodness an almighty burning punch, which the viewer can smell through the screen. This is also a sanity test.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.