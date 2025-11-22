Reindeer Migration: hundreds of miles across the tundra & frozen Ob River to the winter pastures

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The great reindeer migration: hundreds of kilometers ahead across the tundra and frozen Ob River to the winter pastures in Russia.
Russian reindeer herders, particularly the Nenets people, have been migrating with their herds to winter pastures in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug and other northern regions. This annual migration involves moving large herds across vast distances, often following ancient paths and using snow-covered routes like the frozen Ob River.