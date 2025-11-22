Reindeer Migration: hundreds of miles across the tundra & frozen Ob River to the winter pastures

The great reindeer migration: hundreds of kilometers ahead across the tundra and frozen Ob River to the winter pastures in Russia.

Russian reindeer herders, particularly the Nenets people, have been migrating with their herds to winter pastures in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug and other northern regions. This annual migration involves moving large herds across vast distances, often following ancient paths and using snow-covered routes like the frozen Ob River.