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3 terrifying stories show FASCISM is coming for us ALL-Remington Arms, Gas, Oil to Avocados
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67 views • February 19, 2022
Glenn highlights 3 stories — happening NOW — that demonstrate the spread of fascism throughout our nation. From a recent insurance settlement, to PR companies in the oil & gas industry, and a block on avocado imports, these stories all have one thing in common: The Great Reset. Understanding what’s going on is the first step, Glenn explains, so you can recognize it in your life...because The Great Reset is the far-left’s “knockout punch,” and it IS coming for ALL of us.
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