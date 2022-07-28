Pope Francis and Canadian bishops attend pagan ‘smudging’ ritual invoking ‘sacred circle of spirits’

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In Quebec City on July 27 Pope Francis participated in a pagan smudging ceremony conducted by an indigenous Elder.
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