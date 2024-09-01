20. AZK – Tilman Knechtel: Russia and China – Enemies or Allies of the West?

Tilman Knechtel is presenting surprising arguments regarding this question. Because during the coronavirus pandemic Russia orientated itself more towards the West, has not been as strict as China, but has not stood out in any positive way either. Knechtel also explains what Putin and Xi Jinping have to do with Klaus Schwab and the promotion of the 2030 Agenda, and goes even deeper: Could it be that we are actually dealing with two sides of the same coin? In Knechtel’s view, «nothing is more globalist than communism». And where better to see the expropriation of the people in full-blown form than in the digital prison of communism in China? This highly relevant presentation is no light «food» for thought, however, it’s worth diving in so you can better classify current world events.