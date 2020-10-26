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THE WINNER OF THE 2020 ELECTION WILL BE... GOLD
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4 views • October 26, 2020
Friends, as the central banks around the world keep printing fiat by the trillions and as the World Economic Forum & IMF openly talk about the great reset, gold and silver will be the story for those who want to maintain their economic sovereignty. Joe Carrabba the Executive Chairman of Winston Gold Corp joins me to discuss.
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