Kim Kyungjae Says He Will Expel More Than 1 Million Chinese From South Korea

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
03/01/2022 Candidate for the 20th South Korean Presidential Election Kim Kyungjae says: I will expel more than 1 million Chinese living in our country back to China. I will return all the jobs and houses occupied by the Chinese to our youngsters and citizens.