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Songs in the Book of Revelation | Classic Rock Opera #SongsInTheBookOfRevelation #ClassicRock
Book of Revelation Commentary
Book of Revelation Commentary
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SONGS IN REVELATION


Verse 1

“Holy, holy, holy, Lord God Almighty,

which was, and is, and is to come.”

"Thou art worthy, O Lord, to receive Glory, honour and power

For though has created all things and for thy pleasure

they are and were--- created."

(Revelation 4:8; 11)



Verse 2

"Thou art worthy to take the book

and to open the seals thereof

for thou was slain, and has redeemed us

to God by thy blood, out of every kindred,

tongue, people, nation; Has made us unto our God

kings and priests ---: and we shall reign on the earth."

(Revelation 5:9-10)


Verse 3:

"Worthy is the Lamb that was slain

To receive power, riches, wisdom, and strength

Honour, glory, blessing, be unto him

that sitteth upon the throne and unto the Lamb

for ever and------ ever."

(Revelation 5:12-13)



Chorus

“Great and marvellous are thy works, Lord God Almighty;

just and true are thy ways, thou King of saints.

Who shall not fear thee, O Lord,

and glorify thy name?

For thou only art holy: for all nations shall come and worship before thee;

for thy judgments are made manifest."

(Revelation 15:3-4)




Verse 4

“We give thee thanks, O Lord God Almighty, which art, and was, and art to come; because thou has taken to thee thy great power, and has reigned.

And the nations were angry, and thy wrath is come, and the time of the dead, that they should be judged, and that thou shouldest give reward unto thy servants the prophets, and to the saints, and them that fear thy name, small and great;

and shouldest destroy them which destroy the earth.”

(Revelation 11:17-18)




Verse 5

“Alleluia: for the Lord God omnipotent reigneth.”

(Revelation 19:6)

For you said, "Surely I come quickly. Amen.

Even so, come, Lord Jesus.”

(Revelation 22:20)



For more information refer to https://heavenscatalyst.org/truth/revelation-commentary/

Keywords
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