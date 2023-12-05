Israel Knew About Oct. 7 Attacks Over A YEAR AGO! – NY Times - Jimmy Dore, with Jackson Hinkle

I'm sharing this video from, 'The Jimmy Dore Show' description below, from Dec 5, today.

According to a recent bombshell report in The New York Times, Israeli authorities knew about plans for the October 7 Hamas attacks more than a year in advance. Yet despite the advance warning, Israel chose to ignore these reports and wound up being caught flat-footed when Hamas fighters came across the border and invaded southern Israel on that fateful day.

Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger talk to The Dive host Jackson Hinkle about comparisons between October 7th and 9/11.

Jackson Hinkle on Twitter: https://twitter.com/jacksonhinklle

Jackson’s Rumble channel: https://rumble.com/c/TheDiveWithJacks...

Kurt Metzger on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kurtmetzger

Kurt’s website: http://www.KurtMetzgerComedy.com

Become a Premium Member: https://www.jimmydore.com/premium-mem...

Go to a Live Show: https://www.jimmydore.com/tour

Subscribe to Our Newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/yt...

Email: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/yt...

Twitter: https://twitter.com/jimmy_dore

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JimmyDoreShow

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thejimmydor...

WATCH / LISTEN FREE:

Videos: https://www.jimmydore.com

Podcasts: https://www.jimmydore.com (Also available on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or your favorite podcast player.)

Become a Premium Member: https://www.jimmydore.com/premium-mem...

Make a Donation: https://www.jimmydore.com/

Jimmy Dore on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Jimmy_Dore

Stef Zamorano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/miserablelib





About The Jimmy Dore Show:

#TheJimmyDoreShow is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. The show is also broadcast on Pacifica Radio Network stations throughout the country.