Professor Says "Vaccine Will STERILIZE 60% Of The Population"

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I would like to draw your attention to the fact that Professor Sir John Bell, professor of medicine at Oxford University, and a part of the GAVI team - Sir John is a member of SAGE (Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies) and sits on the government’s vaccine task force that has negotiated the purchase of a handful of proposed vaccines to combat coronavirus - developing AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, said in an interview with Jon Snow that "These vaccines are unlikely to completely sterilize a population. They are very likely to have an effect which works in a %, say 60 or 70%." Believe him, someone who has these levels of credentials doesn't misspeak without correcting himself.
It's just a case of what his definition of the word "Sterilize" is I suppose?
Source : https://www.facebook.com/MrCharlieCheswick/videos/168139898380124
Charlie Cheswick
Full Interview : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IMAkFKprzRQ&;list=PLX7Z2GtnIq4QnlL3OnemdZOkuSfLl0DOD&index=1