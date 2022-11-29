Create New Account
Jonathan Kleck and the Targum Lie
Veilislifted on Jonathan Kleck
Published 14 hours ago |

This video discusses Jonathan Kleck and the Serpent Seed Doctrine and the absolute reliance on the text he derives his original conclusions from. It is shown in the video where he states as fact, things proven to be fabrication and falsehoods. This video also discusses the differences in the Targums, what Targums are, as well as what is the Tanakh, Torah and Talmud.

You can also go to my blog https://pureshelterofpeace.com

It's my Journey in Christ

https://pureshelterofpeace.com/2022/11/29/jonathan-kleck-and-the-targum-lie/



I have read many source documents but listed just a few below:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Targum_Onkelos

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Targum_Jonathan
 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Targum_Pseudo-Jonathan

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hebrew_Bible

https://www.jewishencyclopedia.com/articles/14248-targum#anchor11
 https://www.sefaria.org

http://targum.info/ THE DEED: Eve & Adam + Serpent = Cain PART 1

https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b/the-deed-eve-adam-%2B-serpent-cain-part-1:a

4) Sperma,,Seed,, Jesus said it!!

https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b/4%29-sperma%2C%2Cseed%2C%2C-jesus-said-it!!:d

doctrinejonathan kleckserpent seedtargum pseudo jonathan

