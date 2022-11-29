This video discusses Jonathan Kleck and the Serpent Seed Doctrine and the absolute reliance on the text he derives his original conclusions from. It is shown in the video where he states as fact, things proven to be fabrication and falsehoods. This video also discusses the differences in the Targums, what Targums are, as well as what is the Tanakh, Torah and Talmud.

You can also go to my blog https://pureshelterofpeace.com

It's my Journey in Christ

https://pureshelterofpeace.com/2022/11/29/jonathan-kleck-and-the-targum-lie/





I have read many source documents but listed just a few below:

http://targum.info/ THE DEED: Eve & Adam + Serpent = Cain PART 1

4) Sperma,,Seed,, Jesus said it!!

