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Democrats holding coronavirus relief bill 'hostage', says Trump
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22 views • August 09, 2020
Donald Trump says he will act unilaterally to suspend payroll taxes for all Americans until the end of 2020 and possibly longer and extend supplemental unemployment benefits and other coronavirus aid if no deal can be reached with Democrats on a new spending bill. 'If Democrats continue to hold this critical relief hostage I will act under my authority as president to get Americans the relief they need,' Trump says on Friday during a news conference at his resort in Bedminster, New Jersey. He added that an executive order could be signed by the end of the week, without specifying whether he meant this week or next week
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