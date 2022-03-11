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Americans Are In Serious Need Of This Truth!
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20 views • March 11, 2022
Many in America think that they are all powerful and sovereigns who are not bound in sin, but rather free to please God or not please Him. However, Scripture not only reveals to us the nature and character of God but also of man and his fallen state, which is bound in sin and must be set free from it. While some modern gospel proclaimers just urge people to "accept Jesus" or pray a sinner's prayer, the reality is that God has marked out from all eternity those He will save from their sins and ultimately His wrath in the person and work of Jesus Christ. We'll look at the contexts of several passages, including John 6 and Romans 9 to see what God has to say about this important issue and why it's important in proclaiming the true, saving Gospel.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/americans-are-in-serious-need-of-this-truth-video/
Join our main chat on Discord: https://discord.gg/5YKACb46xJ
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsofliberrtyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
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Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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