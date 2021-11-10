Patriot Purge Part 2 | Tucker Carlson Originals | J6 Documentary

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The Biden Regime Has Launched One of The Largest Manhunts in History. Tucker And His Team Talk to Patriots That Kicked in The Doors of Terrorists That Are Now Having Their Doors Kicked in By the State They Once Served.