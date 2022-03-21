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Obama and DARPA also involved with this MRNA injection use nano tech to mass murder and create cyborgs
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321 views • March 21, 2022
Here is the DARPA page Karen was showing
https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/2014-10-20
Jeff Bezos grandfather was the director at DARPA.
Barack Obamas Brain Initiative
https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/the-press-office/2013/04/02/fact-sheet-brain-initiative
https://www.americanrhetoric.com/speeches/barackobama/barackobamabraininitiative.htm
Obama was involved in a lot of shady things even back when he was just a Senator. This was DELETED and someone was able to pull it back up to do with his involvement in the Bio Labs in Ukraine.
https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/03/08/obama-led-ukraine-biolab-efforts/
https://www.darpa.mil/news-events/2014-10-20
Jeff Bezos grandfather was the director at DARPA.
Barack Obamas Brain Initiative
https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/the-press-office/2013/04/02/fact-sheet-brain-initiative
https://www.americanrhetoric.com/speeches/barackobama/barackobamabraininitiative.htm
Obama was involved in a lot of shady things even back when he was just a Senator. This was DELETED and someone was able to pull it back up to do with his involvement in the Bio Labs in Ukraine.
https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/03/08/obama-led-ukraine-biolab-efforts/
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