Police crime labs are running massive hoaxes, testing is a fraud, says Mike Adams

Mike Adams, who owns a testing lab for testing food and nutritional supplements, says:

"The level of quack science fraud in the testing industry, in government, CDC, FDA, police... it's off the charts."

"There's a whole story, Jesse, about the police crime labs are running massive hoaxes."

"The police crime labs are largely fraudulent."

"They do PCR tests and it's a fraud."

"Did you know that the FBI used to do hair analysis to convict people?"

"They would take someone's hair and versus a hair they found at the scene, they put them under a microscope [and would say] well, the hair sure looks similar."

"Yeah, cause it's all human."

"And they would convict people based on that, which is completely insane."

"You know how they say... if you take a bullet that was fired from a gun, ... you can match that bullet to the barrel of the gun based on the scrape marks on the bullet."

"That's complete [ bullshit ]."

"It doesn't exist."

"There is no matching."

"This is a Hollywood myth... a crime show myth."

"You can't match a bullet to a specific barrel and anytime they try to do that, they fail."

"So the the police crime labs in this country are a joke."

"And many of them have been shut down due to widespread fraud, including a crime lab that was, in Austin [ Texas ], where I'm based in Texas."

"There was a crime lab a few years ago in Austin where they didn't even run any tests."

"They just had a bag, ... the cop would turn it over to the lab tech [ and ask ] is this cocaine?"

"She would sit on it for two weeks and she'd say, yes, it's a bag of cocaine."

"And they would be convicted, and there were no tests at all."

"The level of quack science fraud in the testing industry in government, CDC, FDA, police... it's off the charts."





The full interview done on Mar 13, 2025, titled "Int 1000 with Mike Adams the Health Ranger", is posted here:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/Blo75cDiopl2/

