Walking Again is a Logical Choice for Government and Healthcare WHY IS IT BEING IGNORED

Hear Senator Wyden on camera say "We need to follow up with you because preventative healthcare solutions (like yours) are very important. " As soon as the C-Span cameras were turned off Senator Ron Wyden ran away from me. With the growing number of COVID related vaccine cases geetting ready to explode, will result in health complications effecting mobility. It is important to focus on solutions driven technology that will allow clinicians and person's needing to stand and walk safely in their home. Preventative healthcare, and optimizing healthy outcomes, is a must-address topic within healthcare reform discussions. People have a right to walk, and should be granted access to use equipment which will give them a safe opportunity to walk again. The Second Step Gait Harness System is a visible, logical solution for addressing healthy recovery and best possible functional outcomes in this arena. At a town hall meeting, I asked Senator Ron Wyden whether he was aware of the 100's of 1000's of people who are not getting the help they need to walk again, following accident, illness, or COVID related injuries. Many remain bed confined- or wheelchair-bound. Listen to his response, and share with me your thoughts. For people needing help standing and walking again, visit www.secondstepinc.com to find out more about the results oriented, clinically proven Second Step Gait Harness System® (GHS) and NEW Gait Harness System® II (GHSII). The Second Step Gait Harness System is more than a gait trainer, standing frame or walking frame. The GHS provides new opportunities to walk again, even for those who have not walked in years, helping people regain healthy functioning after stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, orthopedic, neurological, lower extremity amputation, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and other ambulation and balance issues.