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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - "Solidarity" For The Common Good - What's Up Prof? 40
Clash Of Minds
Clash Of Minds
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42 views • February 23, 2021
In Episode 40 we continue our discussion on the "new" education that is being proposed, and one of the most prevalent buzzwords used is the word Solidarity. This solidarity will most probably include conformity, as well as compromise for the common good.

Free Download of all What's Up Prof? Videos here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/mxyowm78wpddeha/AADgDAkDFU4eklgqa4c5Ehrsa?dl=0
Free Download of all What's Up Prof? Audio here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ym4cfghfxkgxf9m/AABcfo2BSJTD7mgqr1OenccEa?dl=0

Send your questions to: [email protected]
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Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLdbXyyVfVp-7hBkVKQ3teqZDpkN3MQ4yz

#CommonGood,#Solidarity,#NewEducation,#Education#ReEducation,#WalterVeith,#GreatReset,#TED,#WorldEconomicForum

LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:

The Jesuits and the Counter Reformation Part I / Rekindling the Reformation - Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qu12z95K_cw&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-45Jwr8Dm_XX6lCzb0W-r84&index=8&t=4334s

The Jesuits and the Counter Reformation Part II / Rekindling the Reformation - Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KAJotSFHow8&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-45Jwr8Dm_XX6lCzb0W-r84&index=9&t=12s

The Third Temple - Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/2_81Q4qb_HU

Videos:
World Economic Forum YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/fAN1bo1HAwo

Predictions For The Future YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/Hx3DhoLFO4s

Marcelo Pires YouTube Channel – Temple of Solomon
https://youtu.be/4arL8q-tsCM

United Nations YouTube Channel – Pacific Unite Concert
https://youtu.be/yYtl1Xhe19g

IMF YouTube Channel – New Bretton Woods Moment
https://youtu.be/gHpXajjUzhE

TED YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/5dVcn8NjbwY

News24 Youtube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xMXkEt1vLY0

Articles:
https://universeoffaith.org/top-pope-francis-solidarity-quotes/

https://www.vaticannews.va/en/pope/news/2020-10/pope-prayer-peace-interreligious-st-egidio-community-rome.html

https://www.weforum.org/projects/commonpass

https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/belief/articles/the-sabbath-in-an-era-of-climate-change

https://twitter.com/wacho_org

https://www.churchtimes.co.uk/articles/2020/11-september/news/uk/fifty-two-sundays-to-rescue-creation?fbclid=IwAR0JwyfBUHSLHfo6qtqjr9vI1Iqh2BazNYRxqfBCoYvTObNziGtXWk6ooTk#.X1NpdK63u1U.facebook

https://www.israeltoday.co.il/read/pandemic-as-a-trigger-for-the-first-temple/
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