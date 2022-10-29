Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Elon Musk Takes Charge of Twitter, Fires Censorial Executives
25 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published a month ago |
Shop now

The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show

Clay Travis and Buck Sexton are excited about the future of Twitter now that Elon Musk is officially in charge. As soon as Musk entered the door, he fired a number of the company’s top brass.

Connect with Clay & Buck!
Become a C&B 24/7 Subscriber: https://www.clayandbuck.com/join-eib-247/
Website: https://www.clayandbuck.com/


Keywords
elon muskclay travis and buck sextontwitter dealfires execs

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket