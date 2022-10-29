Elon Musk Takes Charge of Twitter, Fires Censorial Executives

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The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show
Clay Travis and Buck Sexton are excited about the future of Twitter now that Elon Musk is officially in charge. As soon as Musk entered the door, he fired a number of the company’s top brass.
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