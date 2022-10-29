Elon Musk Takes Charge of Twitter, Fires Censorial Executives

The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show
Clay Travis and Buck Sexton are excited about the future of Twitter now that Elon Musk is officially in charge. As soon as Musk entered the door, he fired a number of the company’s top brass.
Connect with Clay & Buck!
Become a C&B 24/7 Subscriber: https://www.clayandbuck.com/join-eib-247/
Website: https://www.clayandbuck.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.