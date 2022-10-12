Bank of England: You Have Three Days...," Putin Appoints "General Armageddon," Russia Destroying Ukraine Energy Infrastructure, FED Hiking Rates Creating Job Losses, Get Your Silver Now!! 10.12.2022

Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]

Bank Of England To Global Markets: 'You Have 3 Days To Sell All The Things'

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/bank-england-global-markets-you-have-3-days-sell-all-things

Putin's New Ukraine Commander Dubbed "General Armageddon" For Ruthless Track Record

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/media-dubs-putins-new-ukraine-commander-general-armageddon-ruthless-approach

Russia blew up about a third of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in two days – No more electricity export for Europe

https://strangesounds.org/2022/10/russia-blew-up-about-a-third-of-ukraines-energy-infrastructure-in-two-days-2.html

Chicago Fed President Says Rate Hikes Will Continue Even If They Lead to Job Losses

https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/chicago-fed-president-says-rate-hikes-will-continue-even-if-it-leads-job-losses

Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Says Buy Silver While You Can

https://schiffgold.com/key-gold-news/rich-dad-poor-dad-author-says-buy-silver-while-you-can/

Excess Mortality Rate Increased by 16% More than Average in EU Countries with High Vaccination Rate (VIDEO)

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/excess-mortality-rate-across-eu-increased-16-average-countries-high-vaccination-rate-video/

